Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,432 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,432 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

