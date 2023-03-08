Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 6,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

