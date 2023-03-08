Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ET opened at C$11.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$890.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.65.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

