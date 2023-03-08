Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIF. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.79 and a one year high of C$55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

