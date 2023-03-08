Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 24,723 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.91.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.82.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

