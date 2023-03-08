Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 95.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 4.8 %

COMM stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.