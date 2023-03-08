Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 79,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,244 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.