Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Rocket Companies worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $199,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,969,499.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,400 shares of company stock worth $507,572. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

