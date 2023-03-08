Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.89 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Saia by 146.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Saia by 108.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 32.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

