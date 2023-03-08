Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.44% of Ballard Power Systems worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

