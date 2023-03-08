Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

