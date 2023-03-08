Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Richard A. Novak Sells 985 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FHI opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,871 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 902,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

