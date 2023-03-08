Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 8,989 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $262.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.