Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,392 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,916,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,400 shares of company stock worth $13,946,636. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

