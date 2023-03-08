Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $6.85 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 258,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cameco

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

