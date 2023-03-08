Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,486,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NYSE SLG opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

