Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

