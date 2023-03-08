Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.57 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

