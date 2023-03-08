Financial Analysis: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.70 $83.06 million ($0.06) -25.67 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -4.03

Volatility & Risk

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining -2.87% -0.97% -0.44% Skeena Resources N/A -68.36% -56.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 83.98%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 244.76%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

