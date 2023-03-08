Financial Comparison: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) vs. Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Onfolio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.44 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Onfolio $1.81 million 5.11 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Core Scientific and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Core Scientific and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,756.51%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Onfolio.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

