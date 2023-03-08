Financial Comparison: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) vs. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.46 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -16.07 eBay $9.80 billion 2.41 -$1.27 billion ($2.13) -20.65

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than DoorDash. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

DoorDash has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DoorDash and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74% eBay -12.96% 34.14% 9.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 8 10 1 2.48 eBay 2 14 7 0 2.22

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $80.95, suggesting a potential upside of 39.19%. eBay has a consensus target price of $49.92, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than eBay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoorDash beats eBay on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About eBay

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

