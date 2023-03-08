Financial Contrast: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 1.02 $37.00 million $0.36 16.58 Cellcom Israel $1.27 billion 0.53 $8.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Partner Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Cellcom Israel 2.94% 6.46% 1.90%

Summary

Partner Communications beats Cellcom Israel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

