Financial Survey: Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) and Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Fanuc pays an annual dividend of C$178.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 100.7%. Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fanuc pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fanuc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fanuc and Savaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Savaria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Savaria has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 78.72%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than Fanuc.

This table compares Fanuc and Savaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc N/A N/A N/A C$793.15 0.22 Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 55.45

Fanuc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and Savaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc N/A N/A N/A Savaria N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Savaria shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fanuc

(Get Rating)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers. The Robot division markets industrial robots through its subsidiaries. The Robomachine division manufactures robodrill (compact machining centre), roboshot (electric injection molding machine), robocut (wire cut electric discharge machine) and roconsists (ultra precision machine). The company was founded by Seiuemon Inaba in1958 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

About Savaria

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges such as the operation of a network franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold. The Patient Handling segment designs and launches ceiling lift product line from a new facility in Magog, Québec. The Adapted Vehicles segment consists of converting, adapting and distributing vehicles for people with mobility challenges, for personal or commercial use. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.