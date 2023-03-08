First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 171.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 117,485 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

