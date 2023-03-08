First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

