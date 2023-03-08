First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,596 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,656,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

