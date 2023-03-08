First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Gary Lehman Sells 1,465 Shares of Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Merchants stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in First Merchants by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 15.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

