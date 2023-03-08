First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 13,681 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $30,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $287.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

