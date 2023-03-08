First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 155,078 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,078 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Ally Financial worth $28,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 261,424 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $1,416,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

