First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 484,391 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 484,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NYSE F opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

