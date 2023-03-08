First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Jabil worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

