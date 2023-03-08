First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.88% of California Water Service Group worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.