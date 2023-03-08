First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,627 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Whirlpool worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

