First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $337.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.93. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $271.12 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

