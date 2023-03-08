First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,644. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

