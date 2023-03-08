First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 25.64% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,859.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Chindia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

About First Trust Chindia ETF

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

