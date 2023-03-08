First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $254.03 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $232.42. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

