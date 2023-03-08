First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of nVent Electric worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

