First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Asana worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,026,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Asana by 2,911.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334,087 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Asana stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

