First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Crane worth $27,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Crane by 48.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

