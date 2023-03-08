First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.96 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Performance Food Group worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.