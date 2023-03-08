First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $25,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 395,670 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.