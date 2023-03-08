First Trust Advisors LP Has $27.37 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,535,000 after purchasing an additional 222,366 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,721,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

