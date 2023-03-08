First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.05 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.