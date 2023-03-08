First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.2 %

BLDR stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.