First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Post were worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Post by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Post by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Post stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

