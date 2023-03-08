First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 422,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,801 shares of company stock worth $609,437. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.06.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

