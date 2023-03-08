First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 68,797 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $25,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.85) to GBX 5,380 ($64.69) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

