First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of NRG Energy worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

