First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 218.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica Price Performance

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

CMA opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

